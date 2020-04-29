MCO pushes Najib’s SRC trial further

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has deferred again the dates for submissions in Najib Razak’s SRC International trial for corruption and money laundering, as the defence has been hampered by the ongoing movement control order (MCO).

In an email to parties yesterday, judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali allowed the defence’s application for new dates to hear the written and oral submissions.

Written submissions must be filed by May 5, with the prosecution told to reply on May 19.

Nazlan also fixed hearings for oral submissions for three days from June 1.

FMT understands from the Attorney-General’s Chambers that the earlier oral submission dates May 18 and 20 have been vacated.

It was also learnt that Najib’s lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah wrote to High Court deputy registrar Mahyudin Mohd Som on April 21 asking for the extensions.

“The prosecution objected and that the May dates be maintained,” a source in AGC told FMT.

Najib is accused of abusing his power as prime minister by giving government guarantees on SRC International’s RM4 billion loan from Retirement Fund Inc.

The former prime minister is also charged with three counts of money laundering and three counts of criminal breach of trust in the transfer of RM42 million to his accounts from the former 1MDB unit.

He was ordered to enter defence on Nov 11. His defence concluded on March 11 after a 33-day hearing.

Trial started on April 3 last year, with 57 prosecution witnesses called.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



