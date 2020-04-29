No deaths but new cases outpace recoveries

PUTRAJAYA: No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, leaving the toll from Covid-19 stagnant at 100.

However, new cases outnumbered recoveries, with 94 new infections recorded against 55 patients discharged from hospital.

This brings total cases across the country to 5,945, with total recoveries at 4,087 or 68.75%.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 1,758 patients continue receiving treatment with 40 in the intensive care unit and 18 in need of respiratory assistance.

Of the 94 new cases, he said, 27 are “import cases” comprising Malaysians returning from Indonesia.

MORE TO COME

