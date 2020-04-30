300 students arrive from KL at Sandakan airport

KOTA KINABALU: Three hundred students arrived from Kuala Lumpur in Sandakan via two AirAsia flights tonight.

State health director Dr Christina Rundi said all these students were sent to the Batu Putih PPR Quarantine Centre upon their arrival at 6pm and 8pm.

They will undergo two weeks’ quarantine to ensure they are free from Covid-19.

Rundi said 42 others had been admitted to the quarantine centres statewide on April 28, taking the total to 454.

Sabah has anticipated the number of persons admitted to the quarantine centres to increase with the return of students from Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak.

Rundi said Sabah had recorded two new cases, bringing the number of Covid-19 positive patients to 315.

Beluran recorded the first Covid-19 case, who had contact with a positive patient from another district. The second case came to notice in Kota Kinabalu from targeted screening at the Women and Children’s Hospital here.

