Court to fix trial dates for Shafee’s money laundering, tax cases in June

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court will fix in June the trial dates for lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah who faces two counts of money laundering involving RM9.5 million allegedly received from Najib Razak and two charges of making false statements to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

Deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz said High Court senior assistant registrar Norazihah Asmuni informed the parties of the June 5 case management date through email this afternoon.

“We will meet the judge to fix the trial dates,” Afzainizam told FMT.

Case management had been scheduled before trial judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin today but was postponed as the management control order (MCO), which began on March 18, is still in force.

Ad hoc prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram will lead the prosecution team but it is unclear who will appear for Shafee.

Shafee, 67, was charged in September 2018 and the trial was scheduled to begin from March 19.

He claimed trial to receiving proceeds from unlawful activities through cheques issued by Najib, which were remitted into his CIMB Bank Bhd account.

He allegedly received a cheque for RM4.3 million on Sept 13, 2013 and another for RM5.2 million on Feb 17, 2014.

Shafee also faces two charges of involvement in transactions of proceeds from unlawful activities by making inaccurate statements in contravention of Paragraph 113 (1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967 for the financial years ending Dec 31, 2013 and Dec 31, 2014.

