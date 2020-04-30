Hold full Parliament sitting as MCO is being relaxed, urges PH

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has urged Putrajaya to hold a full meeting of Parliament when it convenes on May 18 since several economic sectors have already been allowed to fully operate during the movement control order (MCO) period.

The PH presidential council said the standard operating procedures (SOP) set for the Dewan Rakyat allowed for proceedings to go on for more than the one day stipulated previously.

“We also urge for several amendments to the Standing Orders to allow Parliament to continue sitting, including online proceedings and a fewer number of MPs, without affecting the quorum percentage of each party’s votes,” they said in a statement tonight.

The council, comprising PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, said reopening the economy was welcome following the adverse economic effects of the MCO.

However, they said some welfare and employment problems faced by the people required special attention in Parliament, stressing that it served as a check and balance to the government’s administration.

Previously, MPs were informed that the Dewan Rakyat would only convene for one day on May 18, in line with the MCO.

They were told in a letter by Dewan Rakyat secretary Riduan Rahmat that the sitting was being held to discuss government bills and matters, while oral and written question sessions or motions would not be allowed.

The Dewan Rakyat was scheduled to sit for 15 days from May 18 after being postponed from March 9, following the change in government.

