Man hangs himself after stabbing wife, father-in-law in Bangi

KUALA LUMPUR: A man hanged himself after stabbing his wife and father-in-law in a house in Bangi near here last night.

Kajang police chief Mohd Zaid Hassan said prior to the incident, at 12.03am, police had received a report regarding a fight between the husband and wife, both in their early 40s.

He said it was understood that the incident was due to financial problems.

“According to the report, the wife was hit with a stick in the back by the suspect. All three had turned up when lodging a police report.

“Thereafter, she, her father and the suspect went home by car to retrieve some documents for the purpose of going to the hospital. The couple were trying to settle the matter peacefully,” he said in a statement.

Zaid said throughout the trip, the suspect did not show any aggressive behaviour.

However, when they reached home, he immediately ran inside, took a knife and stabbed her and her father.

Both victims were sent to the Serdang Hospital for treatment and were in stable condition, he said.

“A team from the Criminal Investigation Department of Kajang district police headquarters rushed to the location.

“They had to break in to get into the house and found the suspect hanging, with a folded bedsheet around his neck from the ceiling fan in a room on the ground floor,” he said.

