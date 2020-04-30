Recoveries bounce back but total cases cross 6,000-mark

PUTRAJAYA: Two new deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll from Covid-19 to 102.

But in a reversal of yesterday’s figures, recoveries outnumbered new cases with 84 patients discharged from hospital against 57 infections recorded.

This brings total recoveries to 4,171 or 69.49% of all cases which now stand at 6,002.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 1,729 patients are still receiving treatment with 36 in the intensive care unit and 15 in need of respiratory assistance.

The latest casualties were a 64-year-old man from Pahang who had cancer, and a 72-year-old man from Sarawak with a history of chronic illnesses.

MORE TO COME

