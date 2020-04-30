Sabah cops arrest 11 who gathered to perform prayers at surau

KOTA KINABALU: Eleven people were arrested after a photo of them gathering to perform isyak and terawih prayers at a surau in Sabah’s southwestern Beaufort district went viral in social media.

A police team was sent to locate the men, aged between 15 and 41, who were photographed performing the prayers at Surau Al Taha in Kampung Binsulok in Membakut at 8pm yesterday.

Beaufort police chief Azmir Abd Razak said police went to the surau at 3pm today and managed to find the 11.

He added police are looking for three others seen praying there earlier.

“The photo of their gathering, shared on WhatsApp, spread uneasiness among the community.

“Those detained, who are mostly fishermen, are believed to have deliberately ignored the movement control order in force by congregating to perform the prayers,” he said.

Azmir reminded the public that no one is allowed to gather in groups or be involved in any gathering at any premises for either religious, sports, recreation, social or cultural purposes.

He said the detainees were aware of the stay-at-home order, having received text notifications from the National Security Council.

“Nonetheless, they still gathered there, using the excuse that their village is in a green zone and that no positive Covid-19 cases have been detected there,” he said.



