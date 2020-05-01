Arrests of migrants during Covid-19 crisis ill-advised, say rights groups

PETALING JAYA: A human rights group has urged Putrajaya to let the health director-general have the final say in matters which pose a risk to public health in the wake of an operation by the authorities to detain undocumented migrants in Kuala Lumpur.

In a statement, Migrant Workers Right to Redress Coalition said the Immigration Department’s raid was poorly timed and could undermine the government’s efforts in combating Covid-19.

“A key factor in containing the spread of the virus is cooperation from the people to come forward if they have any symptoms.

“For the migrant population of this country, in particular, the more than four million undocumented migrants, including migrant workers, refugees and asylum seekers, coming forward if they have symptoms has become a risky affair.”

It said the raid, which reportedly took place at Menara City One, in the Jalan Masjid India area, which is under an enhanced movement control order, will only deter undocumented migrants from playing a positive role in curbing the spread of the virus.

The group called on the authorities to stop the raids to arrest migrants and deal with the issue of undocumented migrants after the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

Meanwhile, People’s Health Forum also criticised the authorities over the raid.

“The detention of undocumented migrants will negate the health ministry’s hard work and positive efforts in controlling the spread of Covid-19,” it said in a statement.

It said all parties, especially those involved in containing the spread of the virus, need to be on the same page as the health ministry to avoid affecting the ministry’s efforts.

It said Singapore made the mistake of excluding 1.4 million migrant workers from its modelling of the Covid-19 spread, leading to an uncontrolled outbreak of Covid-19 in its foreign worker dormitories.

“Let us not add to our own problems of congested migrant workers’ housing by driving undocumented migrants underground, beyond the reach of contact tracing.”

It said the government should stop arresting undocumented migrants and encourage those who may have contracted the virus to step forward for testing and treatment.

