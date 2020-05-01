Easing of MCO may be too early, says Kadazandusun chamber of commerce

KOTA KINABALU: Business communities in Sabah have mixed feelings about the government’s move to ease the partial lockdown, starting from Monday.

Kadazandusun Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Bonipasius Bianis said it was too early to allow almost all economic sectors to re-open, preferring instead for this to be done in stages.

Bianis was concerned whether the enforcement authorities would be able to cope in keeping every business entity and the public in line with the movement control order (MCO) which is entering its fourth phase next week.

He contended that come Monday, the public would think the MCO has already been lifted, when it has not.

He was afraid people will take the opportunity to go out in droves, thus increasing the risk of spreading or catching Covid-19.

“I think it’s better to wait it out for another week or two until the original MCO expiry date (May 12) is over before allowing the various sectors to resume operations.

“This should also be done gradually, not all at once.

“I’m not sure how the enforcement authorities will be able to cope. We are worried that, in the end, the initial good work by the health department would go to waste if there is another wave of Covid-19 infections.

“Yes, economically, it’s important as many people are suffering but health matters. We can revive the economy if it dies but we can’t do so with lost lives,” Bianis told FMT.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the government will enforce a conditional MCO from May 4 to ease the partial lockdown implemented on March 18 to contain the pandemic.

Muhyiddin said certain economic and social activities will be allowed, except for mass gatherings which would expose the public to Covid-19 infections.

Bianis cited a potential headache would involve Donggongon town in Penampang, near here, where there is an abundance of commercial shops and offices.

“Even if social distancing is practised inside shops, what about public areas? Everyone will converge there and things will be very kucar-kacir (chaotic).”

Sabah Indian Muslim Congrees hails move

Sabah Indian Muslim Congress chairman Baisul Khan Salman Faris, however, described the government’s move as timely, considering that all businesses had suffered tremendously due to the MCO.

Baisul said the trend of infections, as stated by the health ministry, had been reduced, thanks to the efforts of the government and frontliners.

“Of course, there will be critics of this move, but think of the people who depend on daily wages. They hardly have enough to eat and buy essential items.

“People who have money can stay at home but what about others?” he said when contacted by FMT.

Towards this end, Baisul felt that even if restrictions are relaxed by next week, people would still be cautious about going out.

“We anticipate only about 30% of people will go out to shops and restaurants whereas the others will still be afraid of venturing to places with many people.

“And because it’s Ramadan month, the crowd will only be there before the breaking of fast.

“We can’t hope for too much but this is better than before. We are very happy,” he said.

Baisul said the only setback is the lack of digital thermometers to check the temperatures of customers.

“The sanitisers and face masks are available at pharmacies but not so these thermometers. If the government can provide us with them, it would be great,” he said.

Sabah United Chinese Chamber of Commerce president Liew Sui Fatt also welcomed the efforts to ease the MCO, saying the original MCO had greatly affected business communities in the state.

Asked on opinions that the move was too early, Liew said he had yet to meet with others to hear their grouses.

“The announcement only came this morning and we have yet to get the full details on the easing of the MCO.”

