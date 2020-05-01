Najib disagrees with sudden easing of MCO

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has voiced his disagreement with the sudden easing of the movement control order (MCO) from Monday.

In a Facebook post, Najib said the country today recorded 57 “local” Covid-19 cases, which indicated the virus was still spreading within the community.

“We must ask why the need to give such a huge and sudden relaxation (of the MCO) from Monday as the 4th phase of the MCO only ends on May 12.

“Slow and steady. Sector by sector. There is no need to rush. Don’t do it all at once as it will be difficult to control.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the government will enforce a conditional MCO from Monday to ease the partial lockdown implemented on March 18 to contain the pandemic.

Muhyiddin said certain economic and social activities will be allowed, except for mass gatherings or activities that would expose the public to infection.

Najib said the sudden easing of business conditions posed a risk to health services and frontliners, and questioned if they were ready for a surge in patients if new clusters emerged.

Canada and Japan, he said, had experienced a surge in infections after they eased lockdown measures.

He also said the announcement on the conditional movement control order (CMCO) should have been made earlier as today was a public holiday, followed by a weekend. This could lead to disarray, he said.

“Why not consider the coming week, from May 4, as a preparation period for reopening (various sectors)?

“For example, restaurant operators can rearrange their tables, purchase sanitisers, reorganise work schedules, prepare for the registration of customers, stock up, prepare signboards on social distancing and draw lines for lining up.”

Then, he said, on May 11, businesses could be reopened for customers.

The one week, he said, could be used to educate the people on the standard operating procedures and social distancing measures.

“We need to do it slowly and not suddenly like this.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



