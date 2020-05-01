Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged

PETALING JAYA: Petrol prices will remain at RM1.25 a litre for RON95 and RM1.55 a litre for RON97 for the third week in a row, the government announced today.

The price of diesel, too, remains at RM1.40 a litre, the price as last week.

The rates are effective until May 8.

The finance ministry said the government will continue to monitor the impact of global crude oil price changes and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



