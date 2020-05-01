Surge in infections takes new cases past recoveries again

PUTRAJAYA: New cases overtook recoveries again today, with 69 infections over the past 24 hours taking the tally to 6,071.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 12 of the new cases were imported from those returning from overseas.

Meanwhile, 39 patients were discharged, bringing total recoveries to 4,210 or 69.3% of all cases.

However, one new death was also recorded, bringing the country’s Covid-19 toll to 103.

The deceased was a 66-year-old man with cancer who had come into close contact with a Covid-19 patient.

A total of 1,758 patients are still receiving treatment with 37 in the intensive care unit and 14 in need of respiratory assistance.

Following the announcement of the conditional movement control order this morning, Noor Hisham advised workers and employers to get used to the “new normal” to prevent spreading the virus.

He also advised people to stay at home unless necessary, and to continue practising good hygiene.

He said the ministry will continue monitoring the situation and as well as efforts to control and contain the deadly virus.

