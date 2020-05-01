What’s still barred under conditional MCO

PETALING JAYA: Come May 4, nearly all sectors will be allowed to resume operations under a conditional movement control order.

However, some sectors will remain barred, including cinemas, karaoke joints, reflexology outlets and night clubs.

Here’s a list of other sectors that are still prohibited from opening, along with activities that remain barred.

Museums

Theme parks

Beauty salons and barbers

Cruise ships

Ramadan and Raya bazaars

Self-service launderettes

Seminars and ceramahs

Conventions and exhibitions, including tourism and bridal fairs

Busking

Sport competitions that involve supporters

Indoor sports facilities including gymnasiums

Recreational fishing

Movie filming

Public concerts

Use of hotel facilities such as spas, seminar rooms, lounges, restaurants and cafes

Bank-related sales and marketing activities outside office premises

