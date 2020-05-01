What’s still barred under conditional MCO

PETALING JAYA: Come May 4, nearly all sectors will be allowed to resume operations under a conditional movement control order.
However, some sectors will remain barred, including cinemas, karaoke joints, reflexology outlets and night clubs.
Here’s a list of other sectors that are still prohibited from opening, along with activities that remain barred.
- Museums
- Theme parks
- Beauty salons and barbers
- Cruise ships
- Ramadan and Raya bazaars
- Self-service launderettes
- Seminars and ceramahs
- Conventions and exhibitions, including tourism and bridal fairs
- Busking
- Sport competitions that involve supporters
- Indoor sports facilities including gymnasiums
- Recreational fishing
- Movie filming
- Public concerts
- Use of hotel facilities such as spas, seminar rooms, lounges, restaurants and cafes
- Bank-related sales and marketing activities outside office premises
