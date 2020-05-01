With conditional MCO, allow Parliament to sit longer, says MP

KOTA KINABALU: A Sabah DAP MP has called for the extension of the one-day sitting of Parliament following the government’s decision today to allow certain economic and social activities except mass gatherings to resume from Monday.

Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin said while he welcomed the announcement by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for a conditional movement control order (MCO), a longer meeting of Parliament “will allow lawmakers to discuss in depth the people’s plight and the effects of Covid-19 on their livelihood”.

“Parliament, as the highest elected legislative body in the country, deserves a full resumption of its meeting,” the Sabah DAP secretary said after distributing masks and vegetables to 1,500 families in his constituency here today.

Also present was Likas assemblyman Tan Lee Fatt.

Parliament was originally scheduled to meet for 15 days from May 18 after being postponed from March 9 following the change in government, but was then reduced to a one-day sitting on May 18 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sitting will not include any question-and-answer session, written questions or motions.

With Muhyiddin’s announcement today, Chan said, whatever reason for the one-day sitting was “untenable and unsustainable”.

