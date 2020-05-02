Consider dropping accrued interest under moratorium, Tengku Zafrul tells banks

PETALING JAYA: Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz today asked banks to consider abolishing accrued interest on hire purchase (HP) loans and fixed rate Islamic financing during the six-month moratorium on repayments announced in March.

Tengku Zafrul said he is making the suggestion after taking into account public concerns.

He said the ministry is ready to work with Bank Negara Malaysia and the banking sector to ensure the recommendation can be carried out, if the institutions are agreeable.

“The government is always sensitive to the people’s needs, especially those of the B40 and M40, and is concerned about this.

“Given the challenging economic conditions caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, I sincerely hope that this view can be given due consideration by Bank Negara and other financial institutions in the country,” he said in a statement.

