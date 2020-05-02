Malaysia in Covid-19 vaccine trials with China

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will be one of the countries collaborating with China on a vaccine for Covid-19 vaccine, Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

“They (China) are currently in their second phase of testing the vaccine and are expected to complete trials by December.

“We spoke to them and they agree we can be one of the countries to test their vaccine,” he said.

The DG also said that everyone needs to exercise their social responsibilities in helping the government in breaking the chain of infection in the community.

“If you go to work, make sure you maintain a social distance between one another. If you do not have any need, please stay at home as this is the safest place for you.

“This virus will be in our community for a long time, and we have to live with it as long as the vaccine has yet to be found,” Noor Hisham said.

To questions on whether the easing of movement control order (MCO) will bring an increase in the number of cases, Noor Hisham said Malaysian borders remain closed despite several sectors being allowed to open from Monday.

“We are different from others as we are still closing our borders. We only have our fellow Malaysians coming back and they have to undergo compulsory quarantine once they have landed.

“From their quarantine alone, we managed to detect over 200 imported cases,” he said.

Noor Hisham also said health ministry officers had conducted tests on over 3,300 foreigners living in Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion during the enhanced MCO period.

“We have done three swaps on them, including the illegal ones, and we are sure they are negative (from Covid-19).

“Those undocumented were taken out from the community to be placed at depots and be quarantined there,” he said.

Yesterday, police raided Plaza City One, Malayan Mansion and the surrounding areas along Jalan Masjid India and detained 586 migrants without proper documents after screening 3,352 immigrants. Those detained will be held at Immigration Department depots.

