105 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia reported 105 Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number to 6,176 cases.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said no Covid-19 deaths were reported to the health ministry’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) today.

“There are 31 cases that are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) with 12 that need breathing assistance through ventilators,” he added.

Meanwhile, 116 cases were discharged from hospitals today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,326 cases — a 70% recovery rate.

Noor Hisham said that from the 105 new cases reported today, 60 were detected in the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) areas while 11 were imported cases.

He added that members of the public do not need to worry about any increase in the number of cases in EMCO areas as those living there have been isolated, tested, monitored and given treatment.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



