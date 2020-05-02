Now Kedah holds back reopening of businesses

ALOR SETAR: Kedah has decided to defer the implementation of the conditional movement control order announced yesterday, said Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir.

The state is the second after Sarawak to announce it would not proceed with the CMCO, under which most businesses will be allowed to resume operations since a national shutdown went into place on March 18.

Mukhriz said the state security working committee would decide on the matter on Tuesday at its meeting on Covid-19.

“This stand was taken to ensure that Kedah remains a Green Zone and the people would not be endangered by the Covid-19 infection. The safety and welfare of the people will not be compromised. For the time being, continue to stay at home and practise social distancing,” he said in a statement here tonight.

On Friday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had announced that most businesses could resume operations beginning on Monday. Government offices are also expected to reopen.

Sarawak deputy chief minister Douglas Uggah Embas said the state will not implement the reopening of business while the state government considers which business sectors to reopen. He said the state will take into account its local situation in terms of the number of Covid-19 cases and its logistics capability.

Mukhriz said the state government would study the conditions and guidelines of the CMCO to make sure that the easing of the restrictions under the movement control order was suitable for the situation in the state.

He said the state government was determined to keep Kedah a green zone after all the districts in the state had been declared free of active Covid-19 cases.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



