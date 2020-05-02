Rely less on workers, focus on automation, urges Azmin

PETALING JAYA: International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said the business community needs to adapt to the “new normal” and rely less on the labour force when reopening in the coming weeks.

He said companies need to focus more on automation and use of technology in this time when the country is facing Covid-19.

“Digitisation is not a choice now but a need to ensure continuity of businesses for a long period. Companies need to speed up their digitalisation process in reducing human contact,” Azmin said in a statement.

Azmin said he had seen the wide use of technology in communications over the past two months by companies.

“Webinar meetings have become the norm. The digital platform is a crucial element in launching business operations.

“Such moves have indirectly assisted the country in becoming a digital economy nation. Some companies have fully utilised the potential in artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT).”

Azmin also said for companies which still relied on their labour force for operations, the employers must not forget to ensure the workers’ health and cleanliness in the workplace.

“We encourage companies to download the MySejahtera and MyTrace apps so they can trace the workers’ contacts easily.”

Azmin said the government will not hesitate to take action against companies which fail to comply with the ministry’s standard operating procedures (SOP).

“We will enforce the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) if we find there is a drastic increase in the number of cases in any one area.”

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday said the government will enforce a conditional MCO from Monday (May 4) to ease the partial lockdown implemented on March 18 to contain the virus.

He added certain economic and social activities will be allowed but mass gatherings and inter-state movement will be restricted.

Muhyiddin said the MCO had seen the country incur RM63 billion in losses.

If the partial lockdown continued for another month, he estimated the losses to reach RM100 billion.

