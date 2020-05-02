Selangor family denies living in dilapidated tent

KUALA PILAH: A family has denied viral social media reports which claim that they are living in a tent under a simple zinc roof structure at Kampung Malan, Johol, near here.

Radzuran Ismail, 52, said he and his wife together with their three children, had been stranded at the hut on family land since the movement control order came into force on March 18.

He said the family has a home in Meru, outside Klang in Selangor.

“I brought my wife Nazariah Mat Dakim, 47, and three children, aged between six and 14, here during school holidays in March. We are staying in this temporary hut built on family land.

“When the MCO came into force, we could not go anywhere and were stranded here,” he said.

The family’s ancestral home there was destroyed in a fire in 2015, and has not been rebuilt. “I have applied for a house under the hardcore poor resettlement programme and it is still being processed,” he said.

Radzuran said he often came here from his home in Meru because he works at a palm oil factory and is growing some plants here. “I built this structure for me and my family to have a place to rest,” he told Bernama when met here today.

The family’s story went viral after Radzuran’s sister, Maznah, 40, a PhD student at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia in Skudai, Johor, was sent home after being stranded on campus due to the imposition of the MCO.

