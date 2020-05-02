Singapore extending suspension of Rapid Transit System for ‘last time’

SINGAPORE: Singapore has agreed to further extend the suspension of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project to July 31, 2020.

The republic’s Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said it was at Malaysia’s request.

“We have agreed to further extend the suspension, for a third and final time.”

Khaw noted that the RTS Link Project had been suspended since April 1, 2019 to allow Malaysia to review the project and to suggest changes for Singapore’s consideration.

“There have been active bilateral discussions on Malaysia’s proposed changes over the months. The pace has been affected by a number of events, including the change of government in Malaysia.

“Covid-19 threw a new spanner in the works,” said the minister in his Facebook update today.

As this is a final extension, Khaw said he had asked the teams — the transport ministry, the Land Transport Authority and SMRT Corp — to work immediately with their Malaysian counterparts to wrap up the discussions speedily.

“Fortunately, technology is available for us to discuss and negotiate though nothing quite replaces face-to-face dialogue. But it can’t be helped; this is an unusual time!”

Khaw said he looked forward to co-witnessing with his Malaysian counterpart, Wee Ka Siong, “the signing of the three agreements which will enable the RTS Link Project to re-start”.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



