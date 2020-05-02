Zahid’s daughter, son-in-law to be charged for flouting MCO

PETALING JAYA: The daughter of former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be charged for flouting the movement control order, police revealed this evening.

Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed said that Nurul Hidayah Ahmad Zahid and her husband Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff will be charged under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Regulations.

The couple had allegedly flouted the MCO when they met Deputy Environment Minister Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad at the environment ministry after an earlier meeting with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

Nurul Hidayah had posted a picture with Masrizal and her husband on Instagram.

MORE TO COME

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



