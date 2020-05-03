4WD vehicle rams roadblock on Lekas highway, kills cop

KUALA LUMPUR: A policeman was killed after he was hit by a four-wheel drive vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver while manning a roadblock at the Kajang South toll plaza at the Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas) early this morning.

Safwan Muhammad Ismail, 31, from the Kajang district police headquarters, died at the scene from injuries to his body and head after he was hit by the vehicle at about 2.10am.

Kajang district police chief Mohd Zaid Hassan said the driver was heading from Kajang towards the toll plaza.

“Upon reaching the roadblock, the driver, suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol, failed to control the vehicle and hit the policeman before crashing into a car parked on the road shoulder,” he said in a statement.

He said the driver, who was injured, was detained by police.

