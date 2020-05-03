9 roadblocks in PJ to be removed

KUALA LUMPUR: Petaling Jaya police will reduce the number of roadblocks in the district at midnight, in line with relaxation of restrictions under the movement control order beginning tomorrow.

District police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the removal of the roadblocks was aimed at reducing traffic congestion, and to allow police to be stationed at crowded areas to ensure public compliance with social distancing.

“Policemen will carry out mobile duties in areas such as supermarkets, markets, commercial and leisure centres,” he said in a statement here today.

The changes are effective at midnight tonight.

The nine roadblocks to be closed are at NPE PJS2; Subang; Sungai Buloh; Kota Damansara; Damansara; Persiaran Surian; Federal Highway at Km34; Royal Chulan; PJU 8/1 traffic light; Damansara Puchong Expressway (LDP) exit to Mutiara Damansara.

A new roadblock will be set up at 8½ mile, Old Klang Road. “Roadblocks at Persiaran Mahogani in Section 9, Persiaran Jati (Section 8, Kota Damansara) and Persiaran Sungai Buloh will still be in operation,”’ he added.

Nik Ezanee said the road users can use alternative roads through Jalan Persiaran Kenaga-Kota Damansara toll plaza, Jalan Persiaran Surian-Palm Spring Kota Damansara and Jalan Persiaran Tropicana-Casa Tropicana.

He added the police will still continue to carry out patrols and crime prevention rounds.

