All businesses must resume at same time, FMM tells state govts

PETALING JAYA: The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has urged all state governments to allow most business activities to resume operations tomorrow amid the reluctance of some states in implementing the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

The CMCO, announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday, sees restrictions on businesses and movements being eased from tomorrow.

“It is important that business operations in all states resume concurrently as there are inter-linkages between states.

“Stopping work in certain states will lead to major disruptions in the supply chain of goods and services and, at the same time, also impact the livelihood of the rakyat,” said FMM president Soh Thian Lai.

Soh said the refusal of states to implement the CMCO could create problems for those who need to travel inter-state for work.

FMM said it believed Putrajaya made the decision on easing restrictions based on data and considerations, especially from the health ministry and the National Security Council.

The operations of businesses under the CMCO, Soh said, are governed by standard operating procedures which would ensure that business is conducted in an orderly and controlled manner.

So far, Sabah, Sarawak, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah and Pahang have decided against implementing the CMCO.

With businesses in enhanced MCO areas still disallowed, fear of infections and spread of Covid-19 among employees in these areas “should be alleviated”, Soh added.

Soh said there should be no direct restrictions from state governments to stop companies from resuming operations from May 4, 2020.

“The decision to resume operations should be left to the individual business owners.

“Considering the importance of balancing public health with economic sustainability and the people’s well-being, FMM hopes the state governments can play their part to cooperate with the federal government in facilitating the restart of the economy from May 4 onwards.”

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



