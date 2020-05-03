Approval not needed, just fill in details, cops tell those returning home

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman police said those stranded in hometowns only need to apply for inter-state travel and need not wait for the approval.

Federal Criminal Investigation Department director Huzir Mohamed said police won’t notify applicants whether their applications are successful or otherwise.

He said police will be able to obtain the applicants’ details through the Gerak Malaysia app.

“If he or she gets stopped at roadblocks, the officers will have the information that you are going home.

“We won’t be giving any notifications,” he said, in explaining how the system worked, together with Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak here today.

Huzir said up till today (May 3), more than 500,000 people had applied to return home. This number also includes those who have applied for such travel at police stations.

The government announced that inter-state travel will start from May 7-10.

“Starting from Thursday (May 7), those around Klang Valley can travel out to their respective states.

“The next day (May 8), those in Perak, Johor and Kelantan can start moving,” Huzir said.

May 9 is for those stuck in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Melaka and Pahang while May 10 is for those in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu to return to their homes.

Huzir also said rest and recreation (R&R) areas along the highways will be closed, except for the toilet facilities.

He reminded the travellers not to gather around at any stops on their trip home.

To questions on who should file the inter-state applications, Huzir said those aged above 16 need to fill up their details.

On another issue, Huzir said throughout the movement control order, the authorities had arrested 28,992 people for breaching the order.

From that number, 15,792 have been charged in court while 5,312 people had their offences compounded.



