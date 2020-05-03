Cuepacs calls for drunk-driver probe into cop’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: A civil service unionist has called for an immediate and detailed investigation into the death of a policeman early this morning after he was hit by a vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver.

Adnan Mat, president of Cuepacs, said prosecution should be instituted immediately if a crime had been committed, and “a heavy and fair punishment should be meted out as a lesson to all”.

Separately, Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin said discussions would be held with the transport ministry on strengthening the Road Transport Act to allow heavier punishment on drunk drivers by way of fines or imprisonment.

“This to ensure drivers are more careful and not handle vehicles when they are drunk,” he said after a working visit to Perlis.

Corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail, 31, of Kajang police headquarters, died of serious body and head injuries after he was hit by a four-wheel-drive vehicle at 2.11am today near the Kajang South toll plaza.

The corporal was on duty at a roadblock near the toll plaza at the time. He died on the spot.

Adnan also spoke of complaints about policemen facing bureaucratic hurdles when making claims for their RM200 Covid-19 allowance.

“There are those who have been on duty for almost 30 days consecutively, who were told to fill out various forms, submit bank statements and obtained approval from the department head before receiving the allowance when all the information required is already available,” he said.

Adnan and Hamzah both conveyed their condolences to Safwan’s family.

Hamzah said there would be some relaxation of enforcement of restrictions under the movement control order. “Roadblocks in red zones will continue to be mounted while green zones will see some reduction,” he said.

