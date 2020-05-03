Download MyTrace app to help in contact tracing, urges Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The government today urged handphone users to download the MyTrace app to help the health ministry carry out contact tracing after any new Covid-19 case is reported.

Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the science, technology and innovation ministry had created the app to allow the government to do contact tracing after a confirmed case has been reported in any particular area.

He said MyTrace will complement the MySejahtera app launched earlier and uses Bluetooth to do the contact tracing.

“To ensure its success, we are aiming around usage by at least 60% of cellphone owners.

“The government hopes more people will download this app,” Ismail said.

If there are any new clusters, this app will help the health ministry stop further transmission, he added.

MORE TO COME

