Forest eco parks still out of bounds, says Perak

IPOH: All the 14 forest eco parks or recreational forests in Perak will remain closed despite the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from tomorrow.

State Forestry Department director Mohamed Zin Yusop said although some economic sectors and businesses, including forestry management, would resume operations tomorrow, forest ecotourism activities were not allowed.

“All kinds of recreational, leisure, picnicking and bathing activities as well as exercise involving members of the public are prohibited.

“The ban also covers, among others, hiking and recreational cycling at all hiking trails located in Perak permanent forest reserves as well as exercise and jogging activities,” he said in a statement here today.

He said those found violating the directives could be charged under the National Forestry Act 1984 or the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, the Police Act 1967, and Regulation 7 and 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) 2020.

Among the popular forest eco parks in the state are the Lata Kekabu Forest Eco Park in Lenggong, the Tali Kail Island Forest Eco Park in Gerik, the Kledang Saiong Forest Eco Park in Meru, Ipoh, the Lata Kinjang Forest Eco Park in Tapah, and the Paya Laut Matang Mangrove Eco Education Centre in Kuala Sepetang, Taiping.

Also closed are Bukit Kledang in Menglembu and the Ulu Chepor Recreational Park in Chemor as these areas are still parts of the permanent forest reserves although they were originally developed for the public.



