Perlis govt offices to reopen tomorrow

KANGAR:The Perlis state government has agreed to accept the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order starting tomorrow, the state government said in a statement today.

It said the decision was taken in line with the move by the federal government on the procedures and operation of the economic sector through the standard operating procedures decided by the National Security Council.

It said the public sector would also commence operation tomorrow in line with the directive dated May 3 to reopen government premises to ensure continuity in the delivery of services to the people who are not affected.

The statement also said the state government would review from time to time the measures to implement CMCO for the economic sector via the State Security Working Committee in line with the situation in the state which has been categorised as a green zone.

The JKKN meeting which would be held on Tuesday will study and decide on improvements according to the measures of implementing CMCO.

It said the state government also viewed seriously efforts to keep the state in the green zone for the well-being of the people and at the same time maintain efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

All official decisions on the matter would be displayed at the state government portal www.perlis.gov.my.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



