Police to probe HK daily’s report on immigration raid

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal police have opened an investigation into a report by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post newspaper about the Immigration Department’s raid on foreigners on Friday.

Federal CID director Huzir Mohamed said the investigation was under the purview of the police even though the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission had said no action would be taken about the report.

Communications minister Saifuddin Abdullah had also said he had directed MCMC not to take action against the SCMP’s reporter, Tashny Sukumaran.

Huzir said this evening: “We have opened an investigation paper. It is under our purview. MCMC is not part of it.”

Tashny had stated earlier today that she had been summoned to be at Bukit Aman on Wednesday for questioning about the report.

She said she had been informed that the investigation was under the Penal Code provision against “anyone who intentionally insults to cause provocation and disrupt public peace” and also under the communications act for improper use of network facilities.

The article published on Friday carried a headline that said “hundreds arrested as Malaysia cracks down on migrants in Covid-19 red zones”.

