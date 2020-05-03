Restaurants only allowed takeaways, reminds Selangor MB

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor government has released new regulations for the business sector and for individuals in the state.

Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said hawkers and restaurant owners are only allowed takeaways and delivery from 7am to 10pm.

Those without business premises, including roadside stalls and food trucks, will only be allowed to operate after May 12, when the movement control order (MCO) ends.

He said in a statement that the delay was to ensure local councils and businesses have enough time to prepare for social distancing and contact tracing.

“But pasar malam, morning markets, pasar, carnivals and Ramadan bazaars will not be allowed as these are not in line with the federal government guidelines,” he said.

Amirudin said the construction sector will be allowed to open at its maximum capacity but they need to have an action plan to curb virus transmission to get approval from their local councils before opening their businesses.

The public will be allowed to carry out physical activities in open areas and community parks but they must practise social distancing.

However, such activities will not be allowed at the Shah Alam Lake, Taman Jaya dan Cempaka Lake.

“Indoor recreational and sports facilities, such as at swimming pools and gymnastics, will also not be allowed.”

This will include hiking at Bukit Gasing.

Amiruddin said a list of areas where the public will be allowed and prohibited will be released soon.

However, he said the rules for the economic and social sectors will not include the red zone at Selayang Baru.

