Retail bosses look at how malls can cope

PETALING JAYA: Heads of several major retail brands have begun holding discussions on how to return to business at shopping malls when restrictions on business activities are relaxed from Monday.

Ng Yih Pyng, managing director of Tomei jewellers, said strict compliance with government guidelines would be needed to prevent Covid-19 infections.

Otherwise, a return to full restrictions under the movement control order could further damage the economy and the people’s spending power, with consumer sentiment being further dampened.

“We all have experienced what the MCO is like so we know what to expect and how to behave. But from a company perspective, another MCO will be even more damaging to the economy,” he said in an online roundtable discussion conducted by the Sunway Pyramid shopping mall.

Sunway Malls chief operating officer Kevin Tan agreed that malls and retailers needed to comply with procedures, and that prevention was better than a cure.

Ng said the biggest challenge for malls and retailers would be to draw customers back to shopping centres.

Tan said: “It’s important to market malls as a very safe place. We do this to comfort and assure the people that it’s safe to come to the mall, as ever before.” Confidence in health and safety standards at malls and retail shops would help draw customers.

Benjamin Yong, director of the Padini clothing and fashion chain, said informing customers about safety protocols and enforcing the protocols would also help improve customer confidence and boost sales, particularly with the Aidilfitri season looming.

“It’s a healthy thing to tell customers we have this or that SOP. With that, consumers will be more confident and start shopping again.”

However, Daniel Chiang, executive director of the Bonia clothing and fashion chain said marketing efforts should not be overdone.

The people’s livelihood and fear of infections would remain a key concern even after the MCO ends, he said. “Other people have more pressing issues to handle at this time. The priority should still be given to ensuring best hygiene practices, to give shoppers their peace of mind,” he said.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



