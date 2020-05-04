Bosses plead for more guidance, less enforcement

PETALING JAYA: Putrajaya has been urged to provide more guidance and less enforcement as businesses begin to resume operations from today under the conditional movement control order.

Malaysian Employers Federation executive director Samsuddin Bardan said many businesses may still face hitches when they resume operations and need government guidance as they have not gone through such a situation before.

“But sadly, the enforcers are not thinking about the survival of employer and employees, they are more interested in enforcing the law to make sure others follow, as seen during roadblocks.

“We do not want any outbreak, too, and due to that we want officers to guide us and our employees,” Shamsuddin told FMT.

Under the conditional movement control order beginning today, the government has eased the partial lockdown implemented in March to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Certain economic and social activities will be allowed except for mass gatherings which would expose the public to infection.

Shamsuddin urged Putrajaya to play an advisory role instead of issuing compound notices for any wrongdoings.

Malaysia Retail Chain Association president Gary Chua said retailers were still in discussion on the new ways to run their businesses. “We are having brain storming sessions as this is our first time experiencing new norms at work,” he told FMT.

Retailers will instruct their staff to remind customers about practising social distancing and the need to wear face masks while in the shop.

“We want to curb the transmission as much as we can because a second wave will be too costly for us,” Chua said.

He said foreigners were hired as cleaners at shopping malls and the migrant workers would need to follow proper procedures.

Look for solutions

Former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye has also proposed that the government provide an advisory role instead of levying penalties on breaches of any procedures.

He suggested that 50,000 new nursing, pharmacy and radiography graduates be trained to be compliance officers at factories, shopping centres, food outlets, factories, parks and community areas.

They could monitor activities and advise people to carry out social distancing and to keep their hands clean.

“The virus is going to be with us for another one to two years.

“Businesses have lost a lot during MCO. They want to comply with the new norms but may not know how to implement it,” he said.

He said the cost of hiring 50,000 compliance officers would come to about RM2.4 billion a year, but would provide great benefits in return, by ensuring that people followed the rules.

Malaysian Psychological Association president Dr Goh Chee Leong said the new norms will evoke stress among workers, triggering diffrent responses.

“The most difficult thing for people will be coming to terms with the world they remembered before the MCO which in reality no longer exists,” he said.

Goh said workers would need to constantly remind each other of the new rules to curb any spread.

