Child-care centres take baby steps towards reopening

KUALA LUMPUR: Operators of child care centres and nurseries around the capital are only ready to start operations on a small scale starting next week, although restrictions on public activities have been eased from today.

In the Pandan Indah, Setapak, Cheras and Ampang areas, most child care entrepreneurs did not want to rush into reopening, and needed time to make specific preparations according to the guidelines set by the National Security Council.

Most of them were busy in cleaning and sanitising their premises.

Taska Nur Bistari owner Siti Salwani Suhaimi said priority would be given to parents who have to be at work during the conditional movement control order period, especially frontline workers with children.

“Currently we are cleaning and disinfecting the premises and nursery equipment. In addition, we will reconfigure the nursery and put up signs and box markings on the floor to maintain social spacing of children.

“To comply with the social distancing, nurseries can only receive no more than 15 children per day and it depends on the application by parents who want to send their children,” she told Bernama.

Siti Salwani said she believes in the current situation nursery services should be a source of social support and not be motivated by business and profit alone.

“That’s why I don’t care even if the children being cared for are less than the usual 40 children per day. I do not want over-crowding and we understand that everyone is also worried about the spread of Covid-19,” she said.

The owner of Taska Didik Khalifah, Nurul Hannah Wahab, said the nursery will take in a small number of children starting from May 13, with shorter hours of 7am to 6pm.

“We are operating to facilitate parents who need child-care services due to their work demands. Parents who are able to take leave or work from home are not encouraged to send their children,” she said.

“An early census is also being conducted to determine the number of children who will be coming to facilitate the management of the nursery for social spacing. If there are children of frontline workers we will take note of their records and separate them to do activities planned upstairs,” he added. .

The NSC requires screening for Covid-19 to be carried out on the nursery operator, teachers as well as other staff members and children before, during, and after operating hours, while the premises must be cleaned and disinfected.

In addition, teachers and staff must be trained on hygiene practices and safety measures.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



