Covid-19 screening mandatory for all foreign workers

PUTRAJAYA: The government has made it mandatory for foreign workers across the country to undergo Covid-19 screening following a spike in foreign workers testing positive for the virus in Ampang.

“They will all have to take a swab test,” Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said at his daily briefing today.

He said the initiative would begin in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, with employers bearing the cost of tests.

He added that the spike in Covid-19 cases over the past two days had been traced to foreign workers at a construction site in Ampang which has since been closed.

“As a preventive measure, the government has agreed to make it compulsory for all foreign workers in all sectors, be it the construction, manufacturing or commercial sectors, to undergo Covid-19 screening,” he said.

He said the government would also close down businesses, factories or construction sites if employees test positive for the virus.

On a separate issue, he said the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at Menara City One, Malayan Mansion, Selangor Mansion and the areas surrounding Jalan Masjid India was lifted last night.

Likewise, the EMCO at the An-Nabawiyyah tahfiz school and a house at Batu Kampung Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat was also lifted last night.

The EMCO at Parcels A and B at Pusat Bandar Utara (KL North) and Selayang wholesale market will be lifted today.

However, the EMCO for Parcels C, D, E1, E2, E3 and F will be extended until May 12 on the advice of the health ministry.

Ismail said police had arrested 401 people for disobeying the movement control order (MCO), 331 of whom were remanded while the rest were released on police bail.

To date, 24,081 individuals have been nabbed for flouting the MCO.

As of this afternoon, he added, 18,218 people were undergoing quarantine at 244 centres nationwide.

He urged members of the public to report those who violated the MCO to the police, local councils or the National Security Council hotline.

“If possible, snap a picture or take a video as proof,” he added.

He also told the public to obtain permission from the police if they intended to travel to other states after May 10.

“This as interstate travel is still banned under the MCO.”

Two days ago, the government said workers would be allowed to travel interstate from May 7 to 10.

