Govt to revisit policy on foreign workers

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will relook its policy on foreign labour following difficulties encountered by some 2.3 migrant workers during the movement control order (MCO).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed said the number of foreign labours could be controlled so that more jobs can be available for locals.

“However, we are aware of the need for foreign labour in certain industries to meet the economic demands,” he said in a talk show on RTM last night.

Mustapa also defended the re-opening of economic sectors under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), saying it would prevent the economy from going back to what it was in 2016 when per-capita income declined to US$9,000 compared to the present level of US$12,000.

“The pandemic that hit Malaysia and the world is very historic in the modern economy. Therefore, the business operation is expected to curb the country’s economic downturn,” he said.

He said CMCO also would mean people do not need to rely on the government’s Prihatin stimulus package.

“We are now entering the gradual resumption of the economy under strict SOP and it needs a high-level of discipline,” said Mustapa.

