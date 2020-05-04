Johor agrees to follow CMCO, modifications possible

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government has agreed to implement the conditional movement control order (CMCO) but said modifications to standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the federal government were possible.

Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad said the local authorities, state health department, district health offices, the police and the Johor National Security Council will work together to ensure the CMCO is properly implemented.

He told reporters at his office here today that SOPs set by the federal government could be modified if the local authorities found a need for it.

“We were told by the federal government that we do not have to follow exactly. It depends on the capacity of each authority. If an SOP requires it to be modified, then the state government has authorised the local authorities to do so,” he said.

Hasni said the Johor government would also focus on guarding the state’s border as it had had many entry points besides neighbouring Singapore.

He said the state government had taken steps to ensure the relevant agencies, including the police and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, had adequate resources for tight border control.

In addition, he said, Johor had taken the initiative to develop the “Jejak Johor” application to monitor the movement of individuals for safety purposes.

