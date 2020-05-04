Many reports against Rohingya named Long Tiger, say police

JOHOR BAHRU: Many police reports have been lodged in other states against a Rohingya man who calls himself “Long Tiger”, after he was arrested in connection with an extortion case, police said today.

Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said several reports were made in states such as Selangor and Kuala Lumpur for offences he was alleged to have committed.

“Since he was arrested and remanded, many people have come forward to lodge reports against him, probably before many people were afraid to report, fearing a backlash from Long Tiger,” he told reporters here today.

“Long Tiger”, whose real name is Abdul Hamim Ab Hamid, 34, was held in remand last week for investigation into a slanderous statement allegedly made against a police officer at Tangkak police headquarters.

He was re-arrested by police on Saturday after the remand order had expired.

Ayob Khan said police were in the process of completing the investigation papers on ‘Long Tiger’.

Investigation papers were also being completed on a police corporal with Muar police headquarters who allegedly took photographs and disseminating a video clip of Long Tiger’s arrest.

In another case, he said police had submitted an investigation paper to the deputy public prosecutor about the ring bearing the personal emblem of the Sultan of Johor, which was allegedly ordered by fashion personality and actor Wak Doyok.

“We are waiting for the DPP’s decision whether to charge (Wak Doyok) or not,” he said.

Wak Doyok, real name Mohd Azwan Md Nor, 41, had his statement recorded last week following a police report lodged by the state government on April 28.

Wak Doyok was reported to have apologised to the Johor royal family after being reprimanded by Tunku Temenggong of Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim.

