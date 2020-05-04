Melaka allows 24-hour factories, ban on other activities remains

MELAKA: Manufacturers have been given the go-ahead for 24-hour operations in a relaxation of the national shutdown, but the state government said a ban on sports activities and dining-in at restaurants would remain.

“We allow 24-hours operations for the manufacturing industry, instead of 12 hours under the movement control order. Other economic or social activities are not allowed at this time,” said chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali.

He said only the manufacturing industry was allowed to fully operate and would have to follow the procedures and guidelines set by the ministry of international trade and industry.

He said the decision was aimed at preventing more workers from losing their jobs especially in the manufacturing sector due to the losses suffered by the factories during the MCO period.

The operations of the economic sector including retail and other social sectors are being finalised and it will be decided by the Covid-19 special committee at a meeting today. The decisions would be announced in one or two days, he added.

