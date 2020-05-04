No new deaths, recoveries exceed infections

PUTRAJAYA: No new deaths were reported today, leaving the country’s Covid-19 toll stagnant at 105.

However, 55 more infections were recorded over the past 24 hours.

This brings total cases to 6,353, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

Seventy-one patients were also discharged, bringing total recoveries to 4,484 or 70.58% of cases.

Another 1,764 continue receiving treatment with 28 in the intensive care unit and 13 in need of respiratory assistance.

Noor Hisham urged Malaysians to download the MySejahtera and MyTrace apps which are both free to help the authorities monitor the pandemic.

