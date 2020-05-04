Open court hearings to resume from May 13

PUTRAJAYA: Cases set for an open court hearing will begin in stages from May 13, the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court announced.

According to a statement from the registrar’s office, Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat has also ordered a number of court services to begin operating from Monday (May 4). Among them are:

Registry, One-stop Counter, Commissioner for Oaths counter, Power of Attorney counter, e-Filing Service Bureau counter and the Management and Finance Division at the Responsibility Centre and Cost Centre.

This follows the federal government’s announcement on resumption of services at government offices.

According to the statement, guidelines on case management and Covid-19 control measures will be released.

