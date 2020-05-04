Sarawak okays ‘4 in a car’ but not business reopening

KUCHING: Sarawak will follow Putrajaya’s ruling in allowing four persons from the same household to travel in a vehicle during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period, the state disaster management committee said.

Committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas said this is with immediate effect as the ruling has been gazetted into law.

Senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said the government would allow a maximum of four in a car starting today but they must be from the same household.

He said there were no issues with maintaining social distancing as the occupants would be staying together.

On Putrajaya’s decision to reopen some businesses, Sarawak said it would not implement the ruling, taking into account the local situation in terms of the number of Covid-19 cases and its logistics capability.

Uggah said the reopening of economic activities in the state would be announced in stages, after “every minute detail of the standard operating procedures and guidelines are studied”.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



