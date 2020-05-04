Shops make a slow start as restrictions are eased

KUALA LUMPUR: Many shops remained shut in the capital’s popular shopping malls today, on the first day of the national shutdown being eased after seven weeks.

A conditional movement control order came into force today, under which almost all economic sectors and business activities are allowed to resume operations.

However many businesses have yet to reopen. This may be due to the fact that these businesses have to make preparations to comply with stringent procedures on public hygiene to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Random checks at some shopping malls showed that many shops were shut, while a few shops were open at the Pavilion and Fahrenheit88.

Apparel store employee Hasreen Ahmad, 36, said she did not expect many customers today but had come to the shop to make preparations to follow health ministry guidelines.

“Today’s plan is to place markers on the floor to ensure customers stand within a metre of each other, apart from cleaning the store and goods,” Hasreen said.

Jakel’s general manager of retail, Shafarhan Kahar, said: “Before opening our shop we will do sanitation first. Only 250 customers will be allowed in this building at any one time.”

Bernama’s checks showed that on average, shopping centres did carry out body temperature checks, provide hand sanitisers and to take down information from the customers before allowing them to enter the premises.

Public transport users were seen to be practicing social distancing and wearing face masks while on buses and light rail.

Retail assistant Chen Chee Yai, 23, said he felt slightly anxious to return to work in Kuala Lumpur by public transport but his perception changed when he saw precautionary measures being taken.

“All users have to go through body temperature screenings before they are allowed to enter, so I feel confident and safe,” he said.

At Plaza Angsana mall in Johor Bahru, shoppers were practising social distancing and complying with procedures, while security guards and auxiliary police were at the entrances and exits to ensure that visitors obeyed instructions.

UDA Angsana Sdn Bhd chief operating officer Imran Salleh said the management had added extra security personnel at the mall.

“Only four entrances are open to visitors. We also take body temperature, and note down the address and phone number of each visitor,” he said, adding that only 70% of business premises were operational today.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



