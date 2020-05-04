States take different steps to easing MCO restrictions

KUALA LUMPUR: The federal government’s decision to implement conditional movement control order starting tomorrow, has received mixed reactions from state governments.

Terengganu would implement the CMCO tomorrow but would tighten it if the compliance of the standard operating procedure is low and affects the health of the people.

The Perak state government has prohibited dining-in at any food premises but all restaurants, kiosks, food courts, roadside hawkers, indoor food stalls, and food trucks can operate take-away and delivery orders.

State Secretary Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim said controlled fresh markets without premises, for example, morning markets were still not allowed to re-open. Also prohibited are recreational activities in public parks.

However all state government offices would be re-opened tomorrow.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Ahmad Yakob said present restrictions would remain until the state security committee meets on Thursday.

The Selangor state government said traders and hawkers were allowed to operate from 7am to 10pm for take-away, drive-through, and delivery services.

Food vendors without premises, roadside hawkers, and food trucks would only be allowed to resume operations after May 12 to give time to the local authorities to make arrangements for social distancing and contact detections.

Construction firms were allowed to resume full operations but were required to prepare a safety action plan approved by local councils.

’All recreational facilities and indoor sporting venues will remain closed. Activities in public parks including hiking on hills throughout Selangor are prohibited.

The Penang state government said it would implement a three-stage recovery plan: Phase 1 (preparation phase) May 4-7, Phase 2 (Familiarisation phase) May 8-12, and Phase 3 (reopening) from May 13.

Existing restrictions would remain. Only certain sectors and offices would be allowed to open, including public transport.

Operating hours for all sectors would be from 8am to 8pm beginning tomorrow.

He said 25 sectors allowed to operate by the National Security Council could resume full operations from May 8. All sectors are allowed to operate from May 13.

In Melaka, the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council said only 200 people would be allowed to enter the wholesale market in Batu Berendam starting tomorrow.

