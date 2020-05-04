Tougher penalties for drunk drivers in the works

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Act will be reviewed so that those responsible for causing death or injuries to other road users would face heavier punishment, said transport minister Wee Ka Siong today.

He said he had directed the Road Transport Department to review the law. Others involved in the review were the police, the Attorney-General’s Chambers, and the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research.

Wee said the ministry viewed seriously the problem of drivers driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or driving recklessly, and who took the lives of other road users, including enforcement personnel on duty.

He said a review would also be made on the permissible limit of alcohol concentration in the blood of drivers under Sections 45 and 45A which are related to being in charge of motor vehicles under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

A review would also be made of Section 44(1) relating to driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and causing death or injuries to other people.

On Saturday, a policeman on duty at a roadblock was run over by a vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver. Corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail, 31, of Kajang police headquarters, died on the spot of serious body and head injuries.

