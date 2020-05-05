7 sacked, 63 suspended in Sabah PKR

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PKR has seen seven members sacked and 63 suspended as the party embarks on a nationwide initiative to get rid of those whom it says contributed to the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in February.

Sabah PKR disciplinary bureau chief Sazalye Donol said those sacked included several state youth chiefs while division chiefs were also suspended, including Kudat division chief Rahimah Majid.

“PKR is confident that after this clean-up, the party will be stronger and able to implement the reformasi agenda,” he said.

He added that the state disciplinary board is still in the midst of identifying more leaders and members deemed involved in PH’s fall from power.

Rahimah was one of nine branch heads previously accused of siding with former PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali.

The others were Roland Chia (Sepanggar), Kong Hong Ming (Tawau), Amir Pawennari (Kalabakan), Jaffari Wiliam (Libaran), Jonathan Yasin (Ranau), Aslan Kansut (Tenom), Pagrios @ Petrus Zabang (Beluran) and Haris Tupang (Silam).

Yasin left PKR during the political crisis and was made the deputy home minister in the Perikatan Nasional Cabinet.

Yesterday, PKR announced that 348 members had been sacked for breaching party regulations with 285 others suspended.

Among those sacked were Rembia state rep Muhammad Jailani Khamis and Batu Lintang rep See Chee How.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



