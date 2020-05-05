Cops ask motorists to reconfirm addresses for interstate travel

PETALING JAYA: Police have called on motorists seeking to travel between states for work from their kampungs from May 7-10 to reconfirm their addresses through the Gerak Malaysia phone app.

Federal CID director Huzir Mohamed said applications can also be made manually by downloading the movement control order (MCO) travel permit from the police Facebook page or by filling up a form at the nearest police station.

He asked motorists to ensure that they apply through the app before making the trip, giving the address where they are starting their journey and their destination.

“We ask for your cooperation to apply as soon as possible to enable the police to plan and organise duties to ease your trips from May 7 to May 10,” he said in a statement tonight.

IOS users have been asked to register from May 7 onwards before embarking on the journeys.

Earlier this week, Huzir had said that those stranded in hometowns only need to apply for interstate travel and need not wait for approval or replies from the police.

He said applicants will not be notified whether their applications have been successful or otherwise. However, policemen manning roadblocks will have the motorists’ details through the Gerak Malaysia app.

