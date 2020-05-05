Don’t let big nations hog Covid-19 medical supplies, says PM

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has called for Non-Aligned Movement member countries to unite and aid smaller nations in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a speech at the NAM online summit-level meeting, Muhyiddin warned that small countries risk getting left behind in terms of obtaining medicines and vaccines once they are developed by pharmaceutical firms in more advanced nations.

He said NAM countries needed to be united and more prominent in advocating for smaller nations to have access to medical supplies, medications and vaccines.

“We must strongly condemn the declaration and application of unilateral coercive measures against NAM member states, especially while the world is facing this unprecedented pandemic.

“We are not alone in this war against an invisible enemy. All of us have been and will continue to be affected by Covid-19.

“This pandemic requires collective strength and solidarity as we are only as strong as our weakest link,” he said during the video conference.

He said Covid-19 had “levelled the playing field” globally, with certain small countries proving to be handling the pandemic as well and even better than other bigger nations.

